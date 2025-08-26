Tharimmune Shares Are Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Tharimmune, Inc. THAR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a $5.3 million securities purchase agreement.

What To Know: Tharimmune said it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering of about $5.35 million in securities, consisting of 1,188,888 shares of common stock or equivalents at $4.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on Aug. 27, subject to customary conditions. The company also agreed to pay its placement agents, President Street Global and RF Lafferty & Co., a 10% cash fee from the proceeds.

THAR Price Action: At the time of writing, Tharimmune shares are trading 16.21% lower at $6.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock