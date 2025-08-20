NovaBay Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY stock is trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a $6 million securities purchase agreement with a private investor.

What To Know: NovaBay receives $3.85 million in the first closing of a $6 million deal with investor David E. Lazar, with a second $2.15 million closing contingent on stockholder approval at the 2025 annual meeting. Lazar is appointed CEO and joins the board as part of the agreement.

The investment replaces previously authorized liquidation plans, keeping NovaBay's stock listed on the NYSE American exchange. The company plans to use the proceeds for a strategic investment or acquisition and expects to declare a special cash dividend in the third quarter.

NBY Price Action: At the time of writing, Novabay stock is trading 70.00% higher at $1.03, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

