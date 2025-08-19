Applied Digital (APLD) Pulls Back After Surging On $3 Billion AI Campus News

Shares of Applied Digital Corp APLD are trading lower Tuesday morning, giving back a portion of Monday’s strong gains. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock surged Monday after the company announced it will break ground in September 2025 on its new Polaris Forge 2 facility, a $3 billion, 280-megawatt AI data center campus located in Harwood, North Dakota.

Per Applied Digital, the project underscores the intense demand for AI computing capacity and strengthens North Dakota’s position as a growing hub for digital infrastructure.

The new campus is a significant expansion of the company’s footprint. Applied Digital confirmed it has secured over 900 acres for the project and has power agreements in place with Cass County Electric Cooperative and Minnkota Power Cooperative. Initial operations are slated to begin in 2026, with the facility expected to reach full capacity in early 2027 and employ over 200 full-time workers.

CEO Wes Cummins fueled investor optimism by revealing the company is in advanced negotiations with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscaler for capacity at the new site.

While Monday’s announcement boosted confidence in Applied Digital’s long-term growth strategy within the competitive AI infrastructure sector, Tuesday’s decline may reflect typical profit-taking following the sharp rally. The project has received praise from state and local officials, including Governor Kelly Armstrong.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, APLD exhibits exceptionally strong momentum with a score of 97.26, reflecting significant positive price trends that align with its recent rally. In contrast, the stock presents a more modest growth score of 39.70 and a low value score of 20.07.

This combination suggests that while investor interest is high, the stock may be trading at a premium compared to its underlying financial metrics and growth outlook. This data paints a picture of a stock with powerful recent performance but potential questions around its fundamental valuation.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, APLD shares are trading lower by 4.8% to $15.55 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.92 and a 52-week low of $3.01.

Read Also: DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment Shares Slide After Robinhood Launches Football Prediction Markets

How To Buy APLD Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Applied Digital APLD – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Applied Digital APLD, which is trading at $15.87 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 6.3 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.