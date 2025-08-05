August 5, 2025 12:14 PM 1 min read

Eaton Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Eaton Corporation ETN shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company issued soft third quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

What To Know: For the third quarter, the company sees adjusted earnings per share from $3.01 to $3.07, versus the consensus estimate of $3.09. In addition, it sees GAAP earnings per share from $2.58 to $2.64, versus the consensus estimate of $2.89.

Eaton narrowed its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $11.80 to $12.20 to between $11.97 to $12.17, versus the consensus estimate of $11.97. It also narrowed its GAAP earnings per share guidance from between $10.29 to $10.69 to between $10.41 to $10.61, versus the consensus estimate of $11.10.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

The company reported second quarter financial results as well. It reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.95, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92. In addition, it reported sales of $7.03 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion.

See Also: AMD Aims To Dethrone Nvidia In AI Race—Here’s How

ETN Price Action: At the time of writing, Eaton shares are trading 6.39% lower at $360.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$357.94-6.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.78
Growth
94.72
Quality
88.35
Value
17.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved