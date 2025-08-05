Eaton Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Eaton Corporation ETN shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company issued soft third quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance.

What To Know: For the third quarter, the company sees adjusted earnings per share from $3.01 to $3.07, versus the consensus estimate of $3.09. In addition, it sees GAAP earnings per share from $2.58 to $2.64, versus the consensus estimate of $2.89.

Eaton narrowed its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $11.80 to $12.20 to between $11.97 to $12.17, versus the consensus estimate of $11.97. It also narrowed its GAAP earnings per share guidance from between $10.29 to $10.69 to between $10.41 to $10.61, versus the consensus estimate of $11.10.

The company reported second quarter financial results as well. It reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.95, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92. In addition, it reported sales of $7.03 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion.

See Also: AMD Aims To Dethrone Nvidia In AI Race—Here’s How

ETN Price Action: At the time of writing, Eaton shares are trading 6.39% lower at $360.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock