ServiceNow Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

- Subscription revenue rises 22.5% year-over-year to $3.11 billion.
- Current remaining performance obligations climb 24.5% as high-value customers increase over 30%.
ServiceNow NOW shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.09, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57. In addition, ServiceNow reported sales of $3.21 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.
Subscription revenue rose 22.5% year-over-year to $3.11 billion, while total revenue matched that growth rate at $3.21 billion.
The number of customers with more than $20 million in annual contract value increased more than 30% year-over-year.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow and raised the price target from $1050 to $1200.
- B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow and raised the price target from $1110 to $1200.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating on ServiceNow and raised the price target from $1200 to $1210.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating on ServiceNow and raised the price target from $1150 to $1225.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating on ServiceNow and maintained a $1200 price target.
NOW Price Action: At the time of publication, ServiceNow stock is trading 3.09% higher at $986.01, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
