Nokia Shares Decline After Company Lowers 2025 Operating Profit Guidance

Nokia Corporation NOK shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced it is cutting its full-year 2025 operating profit outlook due to currency headwinds and tariff impacts.

What To Know: Nokia lowered its comparable operating profit guidance range to between 1.6 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros, down from the previous range of 1.9 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros, issued in January. The company stated that while its core business performed as expected in the first half of the year, the recent weakening of the U.S. dollar and the current tariff environment are now expected to weigh on full-year results.

Nokia cited an estimated 230 million euros negative impact from currency fluctuations, including 140 million euros from operational factors and 90 million euros from non-cash currency revaluations in its venture funds.

The tariff environment is expected to reduce operating profit by an additional 50 million euros to 80 million euros. The company also updated its currency rate assumption, now basing its guidance on a EUR:USD exchange rate of 1.17, compared to the previous 1.04 rate used in January.

In its preliminary second-quarter financial results, Nokia expects net sales of approximately 4.55 billion euros and comparable operating profit of 300 million euros. The second-quarter figure includes 50 million euros negative impact from its venture funds, mostly related to currency movements.

Nokia will release its full second-quarter and half-year results on July 24, 2025, and plans to hold a conference call with investors and analysts that same day to discuss its performance and outlook.

NOK Price Action: Nokia Corporation shares were down 6.11% at $4.46 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

