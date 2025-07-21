D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced results of a new study that highlights the potential for quantum optimization to create value across industries.

What To Know: According to the study, 27% of surveyed business leaders expect a return on investment exceeding $5 million within the first year of adopting quantum optimization. Another 46% anticipate ROI between $1 million and $5 million. The findings are based on a survey of 400 business leaders across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific conducted by Wakefield Research in collaboration with D-Wave.

The study also found that 81% of respondents believe their organizations have reached the limits of classical computing when it comes to optimization solutions. As a result, 53% plan to integrate quantum computing into their workflows, and another 27% are considering integrating quantum solutions.

D-Wave said the findings underscore the growing recognition of quantum computing’s real-world potential, particularly in industries like supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, inventory planning and R&D. Among respondents most familiar with the technology, 73% said they expect quantum optimization to be very helpful in addressing operational challenges, and nearly a quarter of those respondents described it as a "game changer."

The company said the push for better optimization is driven by the need to improve efficiency, reduce costs and drive innovation. Common obstacles include outdated technology, budget constraints, reliance on classical systems and staffing shortages.

D-Wave CEO Alan Baratz said the results demonstrate strong momentum toward enterprise adoption of quantum solutions.

"This survey reflects the rapidly growing interest in applying quantum to complex optimization use cases, with business leaders unequivocally recognizing the substantial potential ROI of doing so," Baratz said.

QBTS Price Action: At the time of publication Monday, D-Wave shares were up 1.89% at $19.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock reached an all-time high of $20.56 in Monday’s session before pulling back.

Image via Shutterstock