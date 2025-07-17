What's Going On With Rumble Shares Today?

Shares of Rumble Inc. RUM are trading higher on Thursday following a series of strategic updates related to the company’s AI initiatives and cloud services business.

What To Know: On an X post, Rumble announced it is actively assembling a specialized machine learning and artificial intelligence team. This group will oversee development in areas such as search functions, content recommendations, creator tools and the platform's short-form video segment, Rumble Shorts. The move signals the company’s intent to enhance its technology offerings and competitiveness in the digital content space.

In a separate development, Rumble appointed Ian O’Donnell as vice president of sales for Rumble Cloud. O’Donnell brings over two decades of experience in technology sales and marketing, including roles at Google Cloud and Microsoft. At Google Cloud, he worked as an enterprise account executive in the consumer packaged goods sector, while his tenure at Microsoft included serving as director of industry solutions for CPG and retail. His background also features leadership roles at Accelerate 360 and Mars Chocolate North America.

Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski stated that the company's independent infrastructure aims to support creators and businesses without the interference of major tech platforms. Pavlovski emphasized that O’Donnell's appointment is a critical part of Rumble Cloud’s growth strategy.

Rumble Cloud, which launched in March 2024, has quickly gained traction among businesses seeking alternatives to traditional cloud providers. Notable clients include NFL teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, the government of El Salvador and Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.

Rumble also recently announced a partnership with MoonPay to handle crypto on- and off-ramps for the upcoming Rumble Wallet, expected in the third quarter of 2025. As part of this collaboration, MoonPay's creative agency, Otherlife, will use Rumble Cloud for object storage and decentralized computing.

RUM Price Action: Rumble shares closed Thursday up 7.28% at $9.58 at publication, according to Benzinga pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.