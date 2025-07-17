The Trade Desk Shares Gain After Multiple Analyst Price Target Increases

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. TTD are trading higher Thursday after a wave of price target revisions from Wall Street analysts.

What To Know: The gains followed updates from several firms maintaining bullish or positive outlooks on the company while adjusting its 12-month price targets upward.

• Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson reaffirmed an Overweight rating on Trade Desk shares and raised the price target from $80 to $95.

• Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained an Outperform rating and moved the target from $86 to $90.

• Other firms, including Citigroup, Evercore ISI Group and Rosenblatt, also adjusted their targets, reflecting mixed sentiment but generally favorable long-term views.

A broader survey of analysts over the past three months showed 24 distinct ratings, with the majority falling into bullish or somewhat bullish categories. Of the 24, 13 were classified as bullish, 10 as somewhat bullish and one as neutral. No bearish or somewhat bearish ratings were recorded.

The average analyst price target now stands at $83.88, down from $91.43 previously, with estimates ranging between $60 and $100. Despite this decline in the consensus target, the recent flurry of upward revisions suggests improving sentiment in the near term.

Trade Desk operates as a demand-side platform in the digital advertising industry, providing self-service tools for advertisers and agencies to purchase digital ad space across multiple channels. The company generates revenue based on a percentage of client ad spending.

On the financial side, Trade Desk reported a 25.4% revenue growth rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, outpacing peers in the communication services sector. Its net margin of 8.23% and return on equity of 1.79% also surpassed industry averages, reflecting solid profitability and efficient use of capital. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 underscores its conservative financial approach.

TTD Price Action: The Trade Desk shares were up 0.29% at $81.36 at publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.