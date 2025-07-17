July 17, 2025 12:12 PM 2 min read

Webull Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Webull Corporation BULL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it will reintroduce crypto trading to its global customer base and integrate Webull Pay back into Webull Group.

What To Know: Webull said it will consolidate Webull Pay into the broader Webull Group as part of a business combination approved by both companies’ boards and shareholders. The move positions Webull to roll out crypto trading in the United States through its app in the third quarter.

The company cited improved regulatory clarity as a key driver of its decision and said crypto trading is already live in Brazil, with more market expansions planned later this year.

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Webull BULL – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Webull, which is trading at $13.70 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 7.3 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

BULL Price Action: At the time of publication, Webull stock is trading 6.2% higher at $13.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

