Webull Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Webull Corporation BULL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it will reintroduce crypto trading to its global customer base and integrate Webull Pay back into Webull Group.

What To Know: Webull said it will consolidate Webull Pay into the broader Webull Group as part of a business combination approved by both companies’ boards and shareholders. The move positions Webull to roll out crypto trading in the United States through its app in the third quarter.

The company cited improved regulatory clarity as a key driver of its decision and said crypto trading is already live in Brazil, with more market expansions planned later this year.

BULL Price Action: At the time of publication, Webull stock is trading 6.2% higher at $13.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

