SharpLink Gaming Stock Gains After Announcing Ethereum Purchase

SharpLink Gaming SBET shares are trading higher after the company announced it purchased 10,000 units of Ethereum ETH.

What To Know: SharpLink said it acquired 10,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation for $25,723,680, or $2,572.37 per ETH. The deal closed July 10, 2025, and the company now holds Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset.

"This isn’t a trade – it is a commitment to our long-term vision," said Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink. "SharpLink is acquiring, staking and restaking ETH as responsible industry stewards, removing supply from circulation and reinforcing the health of the Ethereum ecosystem."

SBET Price Action: At the time of writing, SharpLink shares are trading 14.00% higher at $21.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

