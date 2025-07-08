What's Going On With Clover Health Stock?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV stock is trading 5% higher on Tuesday, adding to gains of more than 12% over the past week. Here’s a look at some key highlights.

What To Know: Clover shares rallied last week after the company was added to the Russell 3000 Index as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies and often drive increased visibility and investment interest.

“This achievement highlights the progress we’ve made to broaden awareness and engagement with the investment community, as we remain focused on achieving our goals and executing our long-term strategy. We look forward to the enhanced visibility provided by our inclusion into the indexes,” said Andrew Toy, CEO of Clover Health.

Clover Health on Tuesday announced that it will report its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5 after the market closes. Analysts are anticipating a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $468.3 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In the first quarter, Clover Health reported sales of $462.33 million, missing the consensus estimate of $499.56 million despite being up about 33% year-over-year. The company also guided for full-year 2025 insurance revenue of $1.8 billion to $1.875 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $70 million.

CLOV Price Action: At the time of writing, Clover shares were up 5.02% at $3.03, per data from Benzinga Pro.

