What's Going On With SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock?

SharpLink Gaming Inc. SBET shares are volatile on Monday, trading as high as $15.17 before pulling back to around $12.50 in afternoon trading. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: The move comes as SharpLink prepares to ring the Nasdaq closing bell Monday afternoon to celebrate its Ethereum ETH/USD treasury strategy, which has become a key narrative driving the stock’s recent momentum.

SharpLink has moved alongside other Ethereum treasury-focused companies like Bit Digital and BitMine Immersion Technologies in recent sessions.

SharpLink first announced its pivot to Ethereum in May, naming ETH its primary treasury reserve asset. Since then, the stock has surged over 300%, though it remains well off recent highs. Last week, the company disclosed it had increased its ETH holdings to 198,167 after a $22.83 million purchase. The company also noted that it has staked all of its ETH to generate yield. From June 21 through June 27, the staking strategy produced 102 ETH in rewards, the company said.

Chairman Joseph Lubin, also a co-founder of Ethereum, framed the move as part of a broader shift in how digital assets are being viewed.

"We are entering a new era where digital assets like Ethereum are no longer speculative instruments," Lubin said. "They are fast becoming the strategic currency of the modern digital economy."

SharpLink's early rally on Monday appeared to be driven by continued excitement surrounding Ethereum treasury strategies. Bit Digital and BitMine Immersion shares were both higher at last check. Ethereum was up approximately 0.25% over a 24-hour period, trading at $2,544 at the time of publication.

SBET Price Action: After surging above $15 in early trading Monday, SharpLink shares were down 1.03% at $12.53 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

