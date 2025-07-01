Hyperscale Data (GPUS) Stock Rises On Plans To Launch Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange

Hyperscale Data GPUS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary will launch a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

What To Know: Hyperscale Data on Tuesday said its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Markets, plans to launch a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) headquartered in Las Vegas.

The company said the platform will enable non-custodial, peer-to-peer digital asset trading with no centralized intermediary. Ault Markets expects to support trading in up to 175 countries, offering multi-chain interoperability, decentralized identity integration and Layer-2 scaling for high-speed, low-cost transactions.

The DEX is expected to go live in early 2026, following global node deployment and a smart contract audit.

“We believe it is time for the United States to take the lead in the digital asset space,” said Milton Ault III, founder and executive chairman of Hyperscale Data.

“By launching a DEX from Nevada, we are looking to set a global standard; not just for cryptocurrency access, but for transparency and innovation across global financial systems.”

GPUS Price Action: At the time of publication, Hyperscale Data shares were up 2.14% at $1.43, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.