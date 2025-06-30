SoundHound Stock Has Risen Over The Past Three Months: What's Going On?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares are up 7% on Monday, adding to strong gains over the past three months. As the second quarter comes to a close, here’s a look at key highlights from the period.

What Happened: SoundHound shares are on pace to close out the second quarter up approximately 30%. Recent analyst coverage suggest the stock may have more room to run.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage in late May with a price target of $12 and Wedbush and HC Wainwright maintained Outperform and Buy ratings last month with price targets of $15 and $18, respectively.

SoundHound reported first-quarter results last month, showing 151% growth despite narrowly missing revenue estimates.

The company guided for full-year revenue of $157 million to $177 million, versus analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

“SoundHound continues to extend its reach and create new possibilities for real world AI applications. The release of our complete AI agent platform delivers full, voice-enabled Agentic AI for customers across all industries,” the company said in its first-quarter earnings release.

SoundHound is due to report second-quarter results in early August, although a date has not yet been set by the company. Analysts expect a loss of 9 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $32.88 million. The company had consistently beat estimates for several quarters before missing revenue expectations in its most recent report.

SOUN Price Action: At the time of writing, SoundHound stock is trading 8.85% higher at $10.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

