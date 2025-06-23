Fractyl Health Stock Is Trading Lower Monday: What's Going On?

Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS shares are trading lower. The company announced new preclinical data from its Rejuva Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform.

What To Know: The data, shared during the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions, showed that a single dose of Rejuva prevented weight gain and high blood sugar in mice on a high-fat diet. In one group, Rejuva reduced body weight by 20% and lowered blood glucose by 38% within 21 days. These effects were maintained through the 37-day study period despite continued high-fat diet exposure.

In a separate group, lean mice treated with Rejuva and then placed on a high-fat diet maintained their starting weight and recorded an 8% drop in blood sugar by the end of the study. The treatment was well-tolerated across all test groups, with no signs of toxicity, excessive weight loss or hypoglycemia, according to the company.

Fractyl said Rejuva activates only under metabolic stress and stays inactive under normal conditions. The company believes this targeted design could lead to better results and fewer side effects than traditional GLP-1 drugs.

"These results underscore the transformative potential of Rejuva to offer protection from obesity and diabetes in the setting of modern environmental exposure to unhealthy diets," said Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Fractyl Health.

Preliminary human trial data is expected in 2026.

GUTS Price Action: At the time of writing, Fractyl shares are trading 26.6% lower at $1.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock





