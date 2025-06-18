TruGolf Shares Sink Following 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Announcement

Shares of TruGolf Holdings Inc. TRUG are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split set to take effect on June 23, 2025.

What To Know: The reverse stock split will consolidate every fifty shares of TruGolf's Class A common stock into one share. The company's outstanding share count will fall from approximately 40.5 million to around 0.8 million. The number of authorized shares, however, remains unchanged at 650 million.

Reverse splits can be viewed negatively by investors, especially when used to help a stock remain compliant with minimum price requirements for Nasdaq listing.

TRUG Price Action: TrueGolf Shares were down 21.9% at 13 cents at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Created With Artificial Intelligence.