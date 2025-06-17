Bitcoin Mining Stock Bitdeer Technologies Is Sliding After The Bell: What's Sparking The Sell-Off?

Zinger Key Points
- Bitdeer announces plans to offer $300 million of convertible senior notes due 2031.
- Part of the proceeds will be used for data center expansions and ASIC-based mining rig development and manufacturing.
Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a proposed private placement of convertible senior notes.
What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD mining company Bitdeer announced plans to offer $300 million of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to institutional buyers. The company plans to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day window to purchase up to an additional $45 million of the notes.
Bitdeer expects to use a portion of the proceeds to pay the cost of a zero-strike call option transaction and to pay the cash consideration for concurrent note exchange transactions that involve privately negotiated agreements with one or more holders of 8.5% convertible senior notes due 2029.
The remaining proceeds will be used for data center expansions and ASIC-based mining rig development and manufacturing.
Bitdeer had $215.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, as well as a total crypto balance of $131.1 million.
Last week, Bitdeer said it mined 196 Bitcoin in May, up 18.1% month-over-month. The company ended the month with a self-mining hashrate of 13.6 EH/s.
“Further, in May, we sold and shipped approximately 1.6 EH/s of our SEALMINER A2s to external customers. Our A3 Series will also be released and available for pre-order very soon,” the company said last week.
BTDR Price Action: Bitdeer shares were down 6.38% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $12..70 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Yalcin Sonat/Shutterstock.
