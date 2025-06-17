Acurx Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Up Today: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Acurx shares surged over 135% after strong Phase 2b trial results for its lead antibiotic ibezapolstat were published in The Lancet Microbe.
- The stock's low market cap and small float contributed to high volatility and massive trading volume.
Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals inc. ACXP are up on Tuesday following the publication of favorable clinical trial results and increased attention on the stock’s micro-cap status.
What To Know:The rally came after the company announced its Phase 2b clinical trial for ibezapolstat, a novel antibiotic targeting C. difficile infections, was published in The Lancet Microbe. The study showed strong clinical cure rates and no recurrence through one month after EOT. These results support Acurx's plan to proceed with Phase 3 trials and continue advancing its antibiotic candidate as a front-line treatment option.
The publication marks a critical milestone for the company, reinforcing previous Phase 2a findings and highlighting ibezapolstat's potential advantages over existing treatments such as vancomycin and fidaxomicin. Acurx emphasized the drug’s ability to preserve beneficial gut microbiota while treating infection, an factor in reducing recurrence.
\Moreover, the move also appears to be fueled by the stock’s low float and tiny market cap, both of which are often catalysts for sharp volatility. As of Monday's close, Acurx's market cap stood at just $7.21 million, with a float of approximately 20.9 million shares.
Institutional ownership remains modest at 14.84%, and short interest is low at just 1.41% of the float, according to Benzinga Pro data. Tuesday's volume exploded to over 300 million shares, far exceeding its 100-day average of about 183,000.
ACXP Price Action: Acurx shares were up 133% at 0.78 cents at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
