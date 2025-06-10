June 10, 2025 11:56 AM 1 min read

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced update on its New Drug Application (NDA) for oxylanthanum carbonate to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The Details: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified deficiencies in cGMP compliance at a third-party subcontractor of Unicycive's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, following an inspection. As a result, the FDA said any label discussions with the company are currently precluded.

Unicycive noted the issues do not involve its Drug Substance vendor and said it has responded to all FDA information requests. A final decision on the NDA is expected by the PDUFA action date of June 28.

UNCY Price Action: At the time of writing, Unicycive shares are trading 33% lower at 60 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

UNCY Logo
UNCYUnicycive Therapeutics Inc
$0.6102-32.2%

Overview

