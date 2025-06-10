Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) Shares Are Diving: What's Going On?

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc ADUR shares are trading lower Tuesday morning as the stock trends across social media platforms. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline follows the pricing of an underwritten public offering. The offering includes 947,868 common shares, along with accompanying warrants to purchase 473,934 common shares. The combined public offering price per common share and accompanying half warrant is $8.44.

This offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $8 million for the clean technology company. Each whole warrant included in the offering has an exercise price of $10.13 per share and will expire three years from the date of issuance.

Aduro intends to allocate the net proceeds from this offering to ongoing research and development costs, expenditures related to the construction of its “Demonstration-Scale” plant, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Price Action: ADUR stock is down 19.4% to $7.99 Tuesday morning, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ADUR has a 52-week high of $11.97 and a 52-week low of $3.49.

