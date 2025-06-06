June 6, 2025 3:20 PM 1 min read

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Trades Higher On Strong Jobs Data, Tech Rally

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ surged 3.24% to $74.48 Friday afternoon as investors cheered stronger-than-expected U.S. labor data and a broad rally in tech stocks.

What To Know: TQQQ is a leveraged ETF designed to deliver three times the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, making it especially sensitive to movements in high-growth tech names.

May’s nonfarm payrolls increased by 139,000, topping economist forecasts of 130,000, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, the fastest monthly gain since January. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%. The robust data eased concerns about an economic slowdown and boosted confidence in consumer spending.

Read Also: Plug Power Stock Surges 13%: What’s Going On?

The Nasdaq-100 jumped 1% on the session, lifting TQQQ alongside it. Tech stocks led gains, with Tesla rebounding more than 5% following Thursday's steep drop. Market sentiment also improved after the White House downplayed tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar reflected expectations for continued economic strength, but it was the renewed momentum in large-cap tech that drove TQQQ's sharp advance. With the Nasdaq-100 nearing record highs, leveraged ETFs like TQQQ are benefiting from bullish bets on tech outperformance.

Read Also: Top 2 Alternatives To Tesla After The Musk-Trump Breakup

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TQQQ has a 52-week high of $93.78 and a 52-week low of $35.00.

Loading...
Loading...
TQQQ Logo
TQQQProShares UltraPro QQQ
$74.583.37%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
47.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved