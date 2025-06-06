ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Trades Higher On Strong Jobs Data, Tech Rally

Zinger Key Points
- TQQQ leveraged ETF surged as investors cheered stronger-than-expected United States labor data.
- A broad rally in large-cap technology stocks directly fueled the fund's sharp advance.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ surged 3.24% to $74.48 Friday afternoon as investors cheered stronger-than-expected U.S. labor data and a broad rally in tech stocks.
What To Know: TQQQ is a leveraged ETF designed to deliver three times the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, making it especially sensitive to movements in high-growth tech names.
May’s nonfarm payrolls increased by 139,000, topping economist forecasts of 130,000, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4%, the fastest monthly gain since January. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%. The robust data eased concerns about an economic slowdown and boosted confidence in consumer spending.
Read Also: Plug Power Stock Surges 13%: What’s Going On?
The Nasdaq-100 jumped 1% on the session, lifting TQQQ alongside it. Tech stocks led gains, with Tesla rebounding more than 5% following Thursday's steep drop. Market sentiment also improved after the White House downplayed tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
Rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar reflected expectations for continued economic strength, but it was the renewed momentum in large-cap tech that drove TQQQ's sharp advance. With the Nasdaq-100 nearing record highs, leveraged ETFs like TQQQ are benefiting from bullish bets on tech outperformance.
Read Also: Top 2 Alternatives To Tesla After The Musk-Trump Breakup
According to data from Benzinga Pro, TQQQ has a 52-week high of $93.78 and a 52-week low of $35.00.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.