Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges On Breakthrough AI Model Launch With MIT

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. RXRX are trading higher after the company, in collaboration with MIT, announced the release of Boltz-2, a new open-source AI model designed to predict molecular binding affinity with unmatched speed and accuracy.

What To Know: The model, which outperforms previous tools including AlphaFold3 and Recursion's own Boltz-1, is built to advance drug discovery by significantly accelerating early-stage molecular screening.

Boltz-2 is the first biomolecular foundation model to jointly predict molecular structure and binding affinity in a single framework. It approaches the precision of traditional physics-based free energy perturbation calculations while operating up to 1,000 times faster. This drastic increase in efficiency makes large-scale virtual screening more practical, reducing costs and removing a key bottleneck in identifying viable drug candidates.

The model was trained on Recursion's NVIDIA-powered BioHive-2 supercomputer and incorporates roughly five million binding affinity measurements. It also introduces more realistic simulations and greater control features for researchers. Recursion emphasized that the tool is fully open-source under an MIT license, allowing academic and commercial teams alike to use and adapt it freely.

The strong market reaction reflects investor optimism that Boltz-2 will give Recursion a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical AI space, where speed and predictive power are crucial for drug development success. The collaboration with MIT also reinforces Recursion's position at the intersection of advanced computing and biomedical research.

RXRX Price Action: Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares were up 18.4% at $5.41 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.