ZenaTech Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Going On?

ZenaTech, Inc. ZENA stock is moving higher Thursday after the company announced a drone-as-a-service program aimed at targeting strategic partnerships with the United States defense and government agencies.

What To Know: The service enables defense customers to deploy mission-specific drone solutions without investing in capital equipment.

ZenaTech offers a range of drones, including the ZenaDrone 1000, ZenaDrone IQ Nano and ZenaDrone IQ Square. The ZenaDrone 1000 is described as an autonomous, military-grade aerial solution built for multi-mission flexibility, featuring a patented foldable-wing design, 40 kg payload capacity and a 1-hour flight time.

The IQ Nano and IQ Square models are compact, high-performance drones designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), indoor security and tactical inspection in complex military environments.

ZenaTech also announced new partnerships with Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington, consulting firms that will assist in marketing the drone-as-a-service program to government clients.

“These partnerships will be instrumental in building relationships with the various agencies as we launch our DaaS service and expand our sales efforts in this sector,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.

See Also: Grant Cardone’s Views On Comfort Explain Why He Sets Ambitious Goals For His Life And Finances: ‘Comfort Makes More Prisoners Than All The Prisons Combined’

ZENA Price Action: At the time of publication, ZenaTech stock is moving 84.9% higher at $5.91, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.