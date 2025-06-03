Volato Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Volato Group, Inc. SOAR stock is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its aircraft-trading program delivered $25.1 million in revenue for the first-quarter of 2025.

The company expects a comparable outcome in the second-quarter based on completed transactions.

“Our aircraft-trading program has matured into a reliable strategic capability,” said Matt Liotta, Co-Founder and CEO of Volato.

“We’re now applying that expertise to selectively acquire charter-relevant aircraft and place them with top-tier operators. It’s a natural extension of our platform model—supporting operators, expanding access, and reinforcing the network effects behind Mission Control and Vaunt.”

Volato also announced that the company will begin leasing strategically selected aircraft to trusted third-party operators, aiming to create a new stream of revenue.

SOAR Price Action: At the time of writing, Volato stock is trading 7.86% higher at $2.88, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.