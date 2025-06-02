June 2, 2025 3:58 PM 1 min read

Classover Stock Trades Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Classover Holdings, Inc. KIDZ stock is trading higher on Monday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with Solana Growth Ventures for the issuance of up to $500 million in senior secured convertible notes.

What To Know: The deal supports Classover's plan to build a Solana SOL/USD-based treasury reserve, with up to 80% of net proceeds earmarked for purchasing Solana.

The agreement follows a previously announced $400 million equity purchase agreement, bringing the company’s total potential financing capacity to $900 million. The funds are dedicated to supporting its Solana acquisition strategy.

Classover has already begun executing this initiative, having acquired 6,472 Solana for approximately $1.05 million.

Hui Luo, CEO of Classover Holdings, stated, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in the Company’s strategic initiative to build a SOL-based treasury reserve. By entering into this agreement, Classover reaffirms its strong commitment to becoming a leader in blockchain-aligned financial strategy and positioning itself among the first publicly traded companies to directly integrate SOL into its treasury operations.”

KIDZ Price Action: Classover stock is trading 37.59% higher at $3.66 on Monday at publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock

Comments

