Classover Stock Trades Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Classover announces it entered into a $500 million securities purchase agreement with Solana Growth Ventures.
- Classover plans to build a Solana-based treasury reserve, with up to 80% of net proceeds earmarked for purchasing Solana.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Classover Holdings, Inc. KIDZ stock is trading higher on Monday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with Solana Growth Ventures for the issuance of up to $500 million in senior secured convertible notes.
What To Know: The deal supports Classover's plan to build a Solana SOL/USD-based treasury reserve, with up to 80% of net proceeds earmarked for purchasing Solana.
The agreement follows a previously announced $400 million equity purchase agreement, bringing the company’s total potential financing capacity to $900 million. The funds are dedicated to supporting its Solana acquisition strategy.
Classover has already begun executing this initiative, having acquired 6,472 Solana for approximately $1.05 million.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Hui Luo, CEO of Classover Holdings, stated, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in the Company’s strategic initiative to build a SOL-based treasury reserve. By entering into this agreement, Classover reaffirms its strong commitment to becoming a leader in blockchain-aligned financial strategy and positioning itself among the first publicly traded companies to directly integrate SOL into its treasury operations.”
KIDZ Price Action: Classover stock is trading 37.59% higher at $3.66 on Monday at publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read NOw
• What’s Going On With Meta Shares Today?
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.