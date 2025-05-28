MicroCloud Hologram Stock Is Surging Again: What's Going On?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares are trading higher Wednesday, continuing a sharp upward move fueled by retail momentum and recent announcements about the company's progress in quantum technologies.

What To Know: MicroCloud Hologram shares have gained over 80% during intraday trading Wednesday, with volume exceeding 43 million shares, well above its 100-day average of 1.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The rally appears to be retail-driven as traders highlight the company's recent quantum initiatives.

Last week, MicroCloud disclosed it had developed a new quantum supervised learning method, indicating it addresses key limitations in current quantum machine learning algorithms. The company also reported advances in quantum-enhanced imaging, specifically using holographic LiDAR based on time-frequency entanglement to achieve a 40dB signal-to-noise ratio. This technology advancement reportedly enables imaging of non-reflective targets in noisy environments.

The recent developments have gained traction on social media platforms as retail traders react to both the technical potential and the stock's low float. Only 4.73 million shares are available for public trading, and 13.52% of the float is currently sold short, which is likely contributing to increased volatility in the name. Institutional ownership remains minimal at just 0.32%, underscoring the retail-driven nature of the move.

Despite the current rally, MicroCloud shares remain down nearly 95% year-to-date. The stock hit a 52-week low of $5.37 last week before reversing course. The ongoing momentum highlights how small-cap, low-float stocks like MicroCloud can see sharp price increases in response to news flow combined with increasing retail interest.

HOLO Price Action: MicroCloud Hologram shares were up 82.8% at $11.04 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

