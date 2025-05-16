May 16, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read

Basel Medical Eyes $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet To Fuel Asia Healthcare Expansion

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL announced on Friday that it has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire $1 billion worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD, marking a bold move to strengthen its financial foundation while advancing its healthcare expansion plans across Asia.

The company is in advanced talks with a group of institutional backers and affluent crypto investors to execute the acquisition via a share-swap arrangement.

If finalized, the transaction would significantly diversify BMGL’s treasury assets and mark one of the most sizable balance sheet overhauls in the Asia-Pacific healthcare space.

The proposed $1 billion Bitcoin acquisition is designed to give BMGL robust capital strength to support its aggressive growth across emerging Asian markets.

Also Read: Addentax Takes $800 Million Bet On Bitcoin And Crypto

The company expects the move to provide resilience against market fluctuations while unlocking capital for potential mergers and acquisitions. This diversification strategy aims to solidify BMGL’s position as a dominant healthcare player with the financial agility to act swiftly on new opportunities.

Dr. Darren Chhoa, CEO of BMGL, stated that the planned capital shift will provide “unprecedented capacity” to pursue expansion while maintaining fiscal discipline. “Our expanded balance sheet will allow us to move quickly on strategic opportunities as we build a premier healthcare platform across high-growth Asian markets,” he said.

In April, Basel Medical Group completed its acquisition of Bethesda Medical Pte. Ltd., strengthening its Southeast Asia expansion strategy and unlocking synergies in diagnostic, outpatient, and musculoskeletal care through integrated cross-referral capabilities.

Price Action: BMGL shares are trading higher by 11.7% to $2.939 at the last check on Friday.

Image by creativeneko via Shutterstock

$2.650.76%

Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Posted In:
