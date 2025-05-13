May 13, 2025 12:04 PM 1 min read

LOBO Stock Soars Tuesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD. LOBO shares are trading higher after the company issued a year-over-year increase in its fiscal-year 2025 revenue guidance.

What To Know: The company sees revenue from $28 million to $30 million, representing a projected 41.5% increase over estimated fiscal-year 2024 results of $21.2 million.

The company cited a plethora of factors as the reason for growth. For instance, it cited rising global demand for affordable electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles.

It also pointed to a rapidly growing Latin American market as well as enhanced production efficiency and improved gross margins through IT infrastructure upgrades as reasons for the projected growth.

Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO Technologies, said, “We are scaling responsibly while seizing opportunities in high-potential markets. Our mobility solutions are built for both urban and rural communities, and we’re just beginning to unlock our global potential. The company is currently trading at a deeply discounted valuation—just 1x price-to-earnings (P/E) and 0.2x price-to-sales (P/S)—figures that significantly understate the strength of our operational performance and the robustness of our long-term growth prospects.”

LOBO shares are trading on higher-than-normal session volume at 73.28 million shares. The company’s average session volume over the past 100 days is 52,649, per data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Cannabis Sales Are Up, But Jobs Are Down: Why Insiders Call It A Strategic Reset For Survival

LOBO Price Action: At the time of publication, LOBO stock is trading 90.1`% higher at $1.44, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Loading...
Loading...
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$1.52100.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.93
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
83.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which EV manufacturers could capitalize on LOBO's growth?
How will Latin American markets impact LOBO's sales?
Which technology suppliers might benefit from LOBO's IT upgrades?
Are there other affordable EV companies gaining traction?
How could LOBO's production efficiency affect competitors?
What other mobility solutions are emerging in rural areas?
How might LOBO's valuation metrics influence investor sentiment?
Which investors are likely to follow LOBO's stock surge?
Will LOBO's revenue growth attract new partnerships?
How does LOBO's growth signal trends in the EV market?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoversRetail Investor Stockswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved