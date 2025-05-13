LOBO Stock Soars Tuesday: What's Going On?

LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD. LOBO shares are trading higher after the company issued a year-over-year increase in its fiscal-year 2025 revenue guidance.

What To Know: The company sees revenue from $28 million to $30 million, representing a projected 41.5% increase over estimated fiscal-year 2024 results of $21.2 million.

The company cited a plethora of factors as the reason for growth. For instance, it cited rising global demand for affordable electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles.

It also pointed to a rapidly growing Latin American market as well as enhanced production efficiency and improved gross margins through IT infrastructure upgrades as reasons for the projected growth.

Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO Technologies, said, “We are scaling responsibly while seizing opportunities in high-potential markets. Our mobility solutions are built for both urban and rural communities, and we’re just beginning to unlock our global potential. The company is currently trading at a deeply discounted valuation—just 1x price-to-earnings (P/E) and 0.2x price-to-sales (P/S)—figures that significantly understate the strength of our operational performance and the robustness of our long-term growth prospects.”

LOBO shares are trading on higher-than-normal session volume at 73.28 million shares. The company’s average session volume over the past 100 days is 52,649, per data from Benzinga Pro.

LOBO Price Action: At the time of publication, LOBO stock is trading 90.1`% higher at $1.44, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.