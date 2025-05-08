May 8, 2025 1:25 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Arm Holdings Shares Today?

Arm Holdings Plc ARM shares are trading lower Thursday as soft guidance offset the company’s better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

What To Know: The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of 55 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 52 cents. Revenue came in at $1.24 billion, slightly above the $1.23 billion estimate and up from $928 million a year ago. The company highlighted record licensing and royalty revenue, with royalties alone exceeding $600 million for the quarter.

Despite a strong fourth-quarter, investor sentiment turned negative following the company’s forward guidance. Arm projected fiscal 2026 earnings per share between $1.56 and $1.64, significantly below the $2.03 analysts expected. Full-year revenue guidance was set between $3.94 billion and $4.04 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

ARM Price Action: Arm holdings shares were down 4.61% at $118.47 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

