What's Going On With Arm Holdings Shares Today?

Zinger Key Points
- Arm shares fell over 4% after issuing fiscal 2026 guidance that missed Wall Street expectations.
- The company beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates but disappointed with a weaker EPS and revenue outlook.
- Don’t miss this list of 3 high-yield stocks—including one delivering over 10%—built for income in today’s chaotic market.
Arm Holdings Plc ARM shares are trading lower Thursday as soft guidance offset the company’s better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
What To Know: The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of 55 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 52 cents. Revenue came in at $1.24 billion, slightly above the $1.23 billion estimate and up from $928 million a year ago. The company highlighted record licensing and royalty revenue, with royalties alone exceeding $600 million for the quarter.
Despite a strong fourth-quarter, investor sentiment turned negative following the company’s forward guidance. Arm projected fiscal 2026 earnings per share between $1.56 and $1.64, significantly below the $2.03 analysts expected. Full-year revenue guidance was set between $3.94 billion and $4.04 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.
ARM Price Action: Arm holdings shares were down 4.61% at $118.47 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.