Mural Oncology Shares Surge As Company Explores Strategic Alternatives: What's Going On?

Shares of Mural Oncology plc MURA are soaring Monday following the company's announcement that it will discontinue clinical development of its lead drug candidate Nemvaleukin and begin exploring strategic alternatives.

What To Know: Mural Oncology announced that it’s discontinuing all clinical development of Nemvaleukin alfa and plans to immediately commence the exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

The decision follows a review of data from two clinical trials, ARTISTRY-6 in melanoma and ARTISTRY-7 in ovarian cancer, where the drug failed to demonstrate sufficient efficacy.

In response to the program's termination, Mural plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 90% and will now evaluate options that include a potential sale, merger, or other business combination. The company has retained Lucid Capital Markets as its financial advisor for the process.

Mural reported approximately $144.4 million in cash and equivalents, as of the end of 2024. While no potential buyers have come forward and discussions are not currently underway, Mural is now formally considered to be in an "offer period" under the Irish Takeover Rules, which apply due to the company’s legal structure.

MURA Price Action: Mural Oncology shares were up 147.4% at $2.54 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

