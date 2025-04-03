WF International Stock Continues To Fall: What's Going On?

WF International Limited Inc. WXM shares are trading lower Thursday on continued IPO volatility.

What To Know: WF International announced the closing of its IPO of 1.4 million ordinary shares for $4 per share.

The Chengdu-based company, which provides electromechanical solutions including HVAC and water purification systems, said it raised $5.6 million in gross proceeds from the IPO.

The company made its public debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market this week, but the stock has trended lower since. The sharp decline may suggest a lack of strong demand. It’s also worth noting that broader markets are facing heavy selling pressure Thursday following reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration.

WF International said it granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares at the offering price. The Benchmark Company and Axiom Capital Management acted as joint book-running managers.

WXM Price Action: WF International shares were down 24.1% at $2.17 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

