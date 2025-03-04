Gorilla Technology Stock Jumps On $1.8 Billion Thailand Energy Deal

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares are trading higher on Tuesday, continuing on upward momentum after the company secured a $1.8 billion agreement to lead Thailand's largest energy digitization and infrastructure overhaul on Monday.

What To Know: The 15-year project aims to modernize Thailand's electricity grid using AI-powered technology to improve energy efficiency, enhance security and optimize power distribution. Gorilla Technology is adopting a new financing model that links revenue directly to efficiency improvements, moving away from traditional infrastructure funding approaches. This structure is expected to provide consistent, growing revenue over the project’s lifecycle, with a significant increase anticipated between 2026 and 2027 when full operations begin.

The company projects multi-billion-dollar cumulative revenue throughout the initiative. Gorilla's Sales Director for Thailand and the Rest of Asia, Mike Wang, highlighted that the program aligns with Thailand's national objective to build a resilient, technology-driven economy.

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla. Technology shares were up 23.5% at $39.80 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

