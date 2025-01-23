What's Going On With Nano Nuclear Energy Shares Thursday?

Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE stock is trading higher on Thursday after the company announced that it acquired a portfolio of patents.

What To Know: The portfolio of patents, acquired from Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp, includes a United States patent titled “Modular Transportable Nuclear Generator,” as well as related patents issued in Canada, Russia, Korea and China.

The patent portfolio enhances Nano’s transportable and compact modular nuclear generator systems protections. These systems support flexible operations across multiple core configurations and applications, including electricity generation and process heat production.

Furthermore, the patented design supports clustering multiple microreactors to address specific energy or heat demands, with applications ranging from powering remote communities and data centers to supporting industrial operations.

“We are pleased to expand our intellectual property portfolio with these recently acquired patents, further strengthening the protections surrounding our proprietary, portable and modular microreactor technologies in development.,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of Nano.

“The addition of these patents, issued in the United States and internationally, will help to safeguard our technologies as we continue to develop, refine, and advance our nuclear energy systems toward demonstration, regulatory licensing and eventual commercialization. It also bolsters our goal of positioning NANO Nuclear as a global leader in advanced nuclear energy technology.”

See Also: What’s Going On With SuperCom Shares Thursday?

NNE Price Action: At the time of writing, Nano stock is trading 19.3% higher at $43.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock