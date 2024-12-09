What's Going On With Quantum Computing Shares Monday?

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT shares are trading lower following new comments on the stock from Iceberg Research.

The Details: In a report titled “$QUBT is Already Running Behind with its New Chip Manufacturing Hype,” Iceberg Research claims the company has “chased every possible hype over the last few years,” with chip manufacturing being its latest focus.

Quantum is attempting to manufacture thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) devices. Iceberg points out that TFLN is difficult to create and, therefore, sourcing it is challenging. The report notes that Quantum has not disclosed how it plans to address this issue.

Furthermore, Iceberg highlights that Quantum has already delayed production of the chips, which was initially scheduled to begin in early 2024. Quantum now projects production will start in the 2025 first quarter.

Lastly, Iceberg questions Quantum’s expertise and its ability to mass-produce TFLN devices. The firm cites Quantum’s lack of commercial success with patents and asserts that Quantum’s foundry setup “looks more like a laboratory.”

QUBT Price Action: At the time of writing, Quantum stock is trading 5.04% lower at $7.53, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 6690189 from Pixabay.