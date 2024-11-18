What's Going On With Tharimmune Shares Monday?

Tharimmune, Inc. THAR shares initially traded higher on Monday, but have since reversed after the company presented clinical data at the 75th American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) meeting. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Tharimmune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, presented positive clinical data from a Phase I trial of TH104, a potential treatment for chronic pruritus in chronic liver disease.

The clinical data showed that higher levels of TH104 in the blood were associated with a reduction in itching, a common symptom of chronic pruritus. The treatment also appeared safe, with no serious side effects reported.

“We look forward to initiating a Phase 2 multiple-ascending dose trial in the coming months to evaluate TH104 in chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients, with topline data expected in 2025. In the meantime, we continue to engage with both U.S. and EU regulatory authorities,” said Randy Milby, CEO of Tharimmune.

THAR Price Action: At the time of publication, Tharimmune shares were down 8.29% at $1.99, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

