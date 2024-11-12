What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Tuesday?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are soaring on Tuesday. The stock began moving higher after the company announced its Class 1 EV cargo van, the Mullen ONE, is available for rent on Turo.

The Details: The Mullen ONE is now available on Turo, the world’s largest vehicle sharing marketplace, in collaboration with Parasol Strategic Solutions, a high-level Turo host based in Florida.

The company said the Turo host identified a strong need in its market for eco-friendly cargo vans, which led to the collaboration.

“The Mullen ONE aligns perfectly for a cargo van rental option on Turo, offering a nimble, eco-friendly solution that meets the expectations of businesses seeking on-demand, cost-effective transportation options,” said Bradley Shaw of Parasol Strategic Solutions.

Parasol will begin offering the Mullen ONE in the Jacksonville, Florida, market as an initial pilot. The company said a second Mullen Class 1 EV cargo van pilot is planned to launch in Baltimore, Maryland.

“This is a gateway opportunity for businesses of all sizes to experience the performance and benefits of Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen had a market cap of about $10 million as of Monday’s close. Micro-cap stocks can be extremely volatile, which may help explain some of Tuesday’s surge. 18.49% of the float is also sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MULN Price Action: At the time of publication, Mullen shares were up 56.7% at $2.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

