CERo Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Monday: What's Going On?

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO shares are moving higher Monday after the company presented preclinical data for its lead compound.

The Details: CERo Therapeutics announced preclinical data showing the capability of lead compound CER-1236 to kill ovarian cancer cells in preclinical models with no indications of toxicity in animal models.

“We have long contended that CER-1236 has application in multiple cancer types. While we await the opportunity to introduce our compound into the clinic for AML, we continue to see other models in which there is utility and minimal-to-no toxicity,” said Chris Ehrlich, interim CEO of CERo Therapeutics.

“These data are of particular interest as the Company plans to apply for Orphan designation at the appropriate time in clinical development. Regardless, these data are further confirmation that our approach has enormous potential to go beyond some of the limitations of current chemotherapy approaches.”

CERo presented the data in a poster at the Society for Immunology of Cancer 2024 conference in Houston at the end of last week.

Investigators assessed CER-1236 on the immune receptor TIM-4-L in ovarian cancer cell lines and concluded that CER-1236 specificity to TIM-L-4 could provide an attractive option for treating ovarian cancer.

CERo shares are moving on abnormally high volume Monday. More than 1.2 billion shares have already been traded in the session, which is well above the stock’s average session volume of about 8.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CERO Price Action: At the time of writing, CERo Therapeutics shares were up 157.3% at 18 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Unsplash/ Volodymyr Hryshchenko