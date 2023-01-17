12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares rose 4.8% to $0.07 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 983.8K shares, which is 20.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

shares rose 4.18% to $1.99. At the close, BARK's trading volume reached 54.6K shares. This is 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.6 million. Yunhong CTI CTIB shares rose 3.24% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 2.52% to $22.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. GrowGeneration GRWG stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $298.5 million.

Losers

Arcimoto FUV stock fell 25.2% to $4.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.0K, accounting for 56.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

stock fell 25.2% to $4.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.0K, accounting for 56.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. REE Automotive REE shares decreased by 6.69% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.

stock declined by 6.67% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock fell 4.89% to $0.58. This security traded at a volume of 79.5K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.

stock decreased by 4.79% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.2 million. CarParts.com PRTS stock decreased by 4.12% to $6.52. At the close, CarParts.com's trading volume reached 79.9K shares. This is 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.7 million.

