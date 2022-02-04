Why WWE Shares Are Rising

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares are trading higher by 10% at $52.62 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

World Wrestling Enter beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $72.10 million from the same period last year.

"In 2021, we reached a significant milestone of over $1 billion in revenue, for the first time in the Company's history. We ended the year with strong performance across each of our business lines that reflected the engagement of a wider audience with distribution on new digital platforms, including Peacock, and the return of fans at our live events," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.

"We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE's premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content," McMahon stated.

WWE develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events.

WWE has a 52-week high of $70.72 and a 52-week low of $45.87.