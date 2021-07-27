Why Boston Scientific Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm And Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions and also offers interventional cardiology products.

At the time of publication, shares of Boston Scientific were trading 3.55% higher at $45.52. The stock has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03.