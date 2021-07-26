Why Translate Bio Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares are trading 9.5% higher after Roth Capital Partners raised its price target on the stock from $28 to $45.

Roth Capital Partners in a Sunday research report noted the company has one-third of its research and development funds devoted to mRNA vaccines. The firm’s $45 price target is based on the net present value of sales from a future cystic fibrosis program in the U.S., Europe and Australia as well as present royalties from the company’s mRNA-based vaccine against the flu and the COVID-19 virus.

Translate Bio is an mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially-transformative medicines to treat pulmonary diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Using its proprietary mRNA therapeutic platform, Translate creates mRNA, providing a template to replace dysfunctional proteins and encode functional proteins. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

The stock has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $33.94.