fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.29
359.66
+ 1.18%
DIA
+ 2.14
346.12
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 4.28
431.18
+ 0.98%
TLT
-0.96
150.46
-0.64%
GLD
-0.34
169.43
-0.2%

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Trading Lower On Friday

byHal Lindon
July 23, 2021 1:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are trading lower, continuing to fall following recent reports suggesting China is said to weigh penalties on the company.

Thursday reports suggested Chinese regulators are considering the possibility of ‘serious, perhaps unprecedented penalties’. The regulators claimed that the company’s decision to go public was a 'challenge' to Beijing’s authority. The firm had received pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China prior to its initial public offering date.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People’s Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services as well as electric vehicle leasing services, e-bike sharing and financial services.

At the time of publication, shares of DiDi Global were trading 20.6% lower at $8.09. The stock has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.01 since its initial public offering last month. 
 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) shares are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is said to weigh an unprecedented penalty for DiDi after IPO. read more

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Trading Lower Today

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon after Chinese regulators reportedly sent security and police officials to the company's offices amid a cybersecurity investigation. read more

Why Alibaba And New Oriental Education Shares Are Volatile Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares are volatile Tuesday afternoon amid regulatory concerns. read more

Why DiDi Stock Is Plunging Today

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares are trading lower after the company announced its app is being removed from Chinese app stores due to personal data collection concerns by the Chinese government. read more