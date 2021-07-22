Why India Globalization Capital Shares Spiked Today

India Globalization Capital (AMEX:IGC) shares are trading higher after the company announced the issuance of a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease using THC.

The company was issued a patent from the United States Patent And Trademark Office titled ‘Ultra-Low Dose THC As A Potential Therapeutic And Prophylactic Agent For Alzheimer’s Disease.’

India Globalization Capital purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Business and Life Sciences. The company operates in the United States, India, Columbia and Hong Kong.

The stock has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.65.