Why India Globalization Capital Shares Spiked Today

byDylan Speer
July 22, 2021 3:48 pm
India Globalization Capital (AMEX:IGC) shares are trading higher after the company announced the issuance of a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease using THC. 

The company was issued a patent from the United States Patent And Trademark Office titled ‘Ultra-Low Dose THC As A Potential Therapeutic And Prophylactic Agent For Alzheimer’s Disease.’ 

India Globalization Capital purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Business and Life Sciences. The company operates in the United States, India, Columbia and Hong Kong. 

The stock has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.65. 

