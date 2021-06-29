Why Coinbase Shares Are Moving Again Today

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The company was also granted the cryptocurrency exchange permission by Germany's financial regulatory authority, BaFin, to continue its operations in Germany.

Coinbase Global is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

Coinbase shares were trading about 4.5% higher at $257.72 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.