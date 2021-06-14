fbpx
Why AMC's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
June 14, 2021 10:35 am
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.

AMC's stock has been extremely volatile as the stock has rallied about 21% over the past two trading sessions following a 23% drop.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC's stock was trading 10% higher at $54.30 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

