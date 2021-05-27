Why Vista Outdoor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares are trading higher following yesterday's investor day event. Analysts at Argus and Keybanc raised their price target on the stock.

Vista Outdoor is currently up 8.4% to a price of $42.89. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.84 million, which is approximately 195.45% of its previous 30-day average volume of 942.49 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $33.75 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $40.0 and as low as $8.27.

