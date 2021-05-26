fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Why Owens & Minor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:30 pm
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares are trading higher after the company issued FY22 guidance and provided a long-term target for $12 billion in revenues by 2026.

Owens & Minor's stock is trading up 33.85% to a price of $43.52. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.04 million, about 1222.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 903.52 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.74 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $39.45 and fallen to a low of $6.92.

