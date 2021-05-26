fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Why Selecta Biosciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:22 pm
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares are trading higher after a Form 4 filing showed insider purchasing from company Director Tim Springer.

Selecta Biosciences' stock is trading up 15.26% to a price of $4.08. The stock's volume is currently 5.17 million, which is roughly 476.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.08 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Selecta Biosciences's stock was $3.75 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.7 and a low of $1.47 in the past 52 weeks.

