Why Achieve Life Sciences' Stock is Trading Lower Today

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares are trading lower after the company priced a $20 million underwritten public offering of 2,857,143 shares of common stock at $7 per share.

Achieve Life Sciences is currently down 14.65% to a price of $7.4. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.75 million, which is approximately 2710.25% of its previous 30-day average volume of 64.48 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.75 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.26 and as low as $0.37.

