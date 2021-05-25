fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.32
332.19
+ 0.1%
DIA
-0.73
344.69
-0.21%
SPY
-0.81
419.98
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.24
136.94
+ 0.9%
GLD
+ 1.52
174.83
+ 0.86%

Why Achieve Life Sciences' Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:32 pm
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares are trading lower after the company priced a $20 million underwritten public offering of 2,857,143 shares of common stock at $7 per share.

Achieve Life Sciences is currently down 14.65% to a price of $7.4. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.75 million, which is approximately 2710.25% of its previous 30-day average volume of 64.48 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.75 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.26 and as low as $0.37.

